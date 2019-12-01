LAHORE, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2019 ) :A research article of Government Collage University (GCU) Lahore Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi has been published in an international journal on social policy.

The VC has more than 40 international journal articles to his credit, but the current one was his first one as a faculty member of the GCU Lahore.

According to a press release, issued here on Sunday, Prof Zachary A Morris and Prof Zaidi's article titled "Estimating the extra costs of disability in European countries: Implications for poverty measurement and disability-related decommodification" was accepted to be published in the Journal of European Social Policy, a peer-reviewed academic journal publishing since 1991.