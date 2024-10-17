GCU Wins Inter-Collegiate Swimming Championship
Umer Jamshaid Published October 17, 2024 | 03:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) The Government College University (GCU) made history by winning the Lahore board
Inter-Collegiate Swimming Championship 2024, showcasing an outstanding performance.
The GCU’s swimming team secured 10 gold, five silver, and three bronze medals, affirming
their dominance in the competition.
Captain Muhammad Ahmed led the team with one gold and two silver medals. Other notable performers included Zohaib, who won 1 gold and 1 silver, while Abdul Rehman, Usr, and Anas Raza each claimed a gold medal. Musa and Abdul Manan also contributed by winning a silver medal each.
The standout performer was first-year student Muhammad Bilal, who was named the “Best Swimmer of the Year 2024-25” after winning an impressive 8 gold medals.
Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Shazia Bashir congratulated the students, praising their dedication and hardwork. She called this victory a proud moment for GCU and encouraged the students to continue striving with the same passion.
Director of Sports Muhammad Waseem Akhtar also expressed his delight over the team’s performance, highlighting the win as a testament to the GCU’s consistent growth in sports.
