Open Menu

GCU Wins Inter-Collegiate Swimming Championship

Umer Jamshaid Published October 17, 2024 | 03:50 PM

GCU wins Inter-Collegiate Swimming Championship

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) The Government College University (GCU) made history by winning the Lahore board

Inter-Collegiate Swimming Championship 2024, showcasing an outstanding performance.

The GCU’s swimming team secured 10 gold, five silver, and three bronze medals, affirming

their dominance in the competition.

Captain Muhammad Ahmed led the team with one gold and two silver medals. Other notable performers included Zohaib, who won 1 gold and 1 silver, while Abdul Rehman, Usr, and Anas Raza each claimed a gold medal. Musa and Abdul Manan also contributed by winning a silver medal each.

The standout performer was first-year student Muhammad Bilal, who was named the “Best Swimmer of the Year 2024-25” after winning an impressive 8 gold medals.

Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Shazia Bashir congratulated the students, praising their dedication and hardwork. She called this victory a proud moment for GCU and encouraged the students to continue striving with the same passion.

Director of Sports Muhammad Waseem Akhtar also expressed his delight over the team’s performance, highlighting the win as a testament to the GCU’s consistent growth in sports.

Related Topics

Lahore Sports Student Same GCU Gold Silver Bronze Government

Recent Stories

S80 LED TV: Redefining Entertainment

S80 LED TV: Redefining Entertainment

26 minutes ago
 “Move A Step Ahead with OPPO A3: Premium Appeara ..

“Move A Step Ahead with OPPO A3: Premium Appearance, Slim Build, and 1000 nits ..

2 hours ago
 Cadets of Pakistan Naval Academy Shine at Internat ..

Cadets of Pakistan Naval Academy Shine at International Sailing Regatta in Brazi ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs Shines at GITEX Global 2024 with Gro ..

Dubai Customs Shines at GITEX Global 2024 with Groundbreaking Innovations

2 hours ago
 vivo Y28 Now Available 6GB + 6GB Extended RAM Vari ..

Vivo Y28 Now Available 6GB + 6GB Extended RAM Variant

2 hours ago
 Empowering Experience through Digital, Humanizing ..

Empowering Experience through Digital, Humanizing Technology for All:

2 hours ago
Pakistan’s first multi-mission satellite becomes ..

Pakistan’s first multi-mission satellite becomes operational

4 hours ago
 PakVsEng: Sajid Khan’s seven-wicket haul restri ..

PakVsEng: Sajid Khan’s seven-wicket haul restricts England to 291

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 October 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 October 2024

7 hours ago
 Top UN official denounces brutality in Gaza crisis ..

Top UN official denounces brutality in Gaza crisis, as Israeli strikes impede hu ..

16 hours ago
 KP house inquiry report presented in provincial as ..

KP house inquiry report presented in provincial assembly

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan