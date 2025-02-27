GCU women’s university Faisalabad delegation visits Parliament House

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) A 100-member delegation from Government College Women’s University Faisalabad, comprising students and faculty members, visited Parliament House as part of an educational tour.

The delegation was warmly welcomed by senior Senate officials, who provided them with an overview of parliamentary affairs.

During the visit, they toured the Senate Museum, receiving a comprehensive briefing on the history and evolution of Pakistan’s parliamentary system.

A documentary highlighting the Senate’s formation, key decisions, and parliamentary traditions was also screened.

Later, the delegation visited the Senate Hall, where they were given an overview of Pakistan’s legislative process and the Senate’s role in governance.

The students actively participated in an interactive session, posing insightful questions about Senate proceedings and parliamentary practices, which were addressed in detail by the officials.

Expressing their gratitude for the informative session and warm hospitality, the delegation termed the visit a memorable and valuable learning experience.