GCUDC Staged Dramas To Raise Awareness About AIDS

GCUDC staged dramas to raise awareness about AIDS

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :The Dramatics Club of Government College University Lahore on Wednesday at a seminar staged two dramas "Chaar Saaz" and "Umeed ka Chiragh" to raise the awareness about prevention from AIDS and break taboos and myths associated with the disease.

The play "Chaar Saaz" depicted how society outcasts someone especially the female who was diagnosed with aids, rather than helping her and being there for her.

The drama "Umeed Ka Chiragh" on the other hand showed how someone with aids, no matter how they get infected, can be treated and helped to lead a normal life.

The plays also busted common myths associated with the disease, such as shaking hands leads to HIV.

Punjab Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun chaired the seminar organised by GCU Lahore, in collaboration with Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD).

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi said that it was very unfortunate that it still considered a taboo for youth especially for girls to talk about their health issues. He said different societies of GCU were especially organising health awareness seminars and events throughout the year to empower its students, especially female students.

He said GCU was the first university who had launched an active 'Drug-Free Campus Drive' to raise awareness among its students, staff, and faculty. He asked students to work as ambassador and raise awareness in their families about different health related issues.

Minister Raja Yasir Humayun appreciated the powerful drama performance of GCU Dramatics Society, saying that when it comes to reducing the stigma of AIDS and explaining how the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) was transmitted, live theater was more effective than other means of mass media.

The minister said education plays a vital role in reducing this stigma and therefore, all educational institutions should hold such awareness not only about AIDS but also other diseases like breast cancer, COVID-19 and hepatitis.

The minister also announced cash award for the cast of drama "Umeed Ka Chiragh".

Awareness pamphlets and brochures were also distributed among the students to educate them about prevention, symptoms of the disease, early detection methods, and treatment.

A camp was also set up at GCU for free HIV/AIDS testing. To break the taboos, the VC got himself tested for HIV/AIDS at the free camp.

