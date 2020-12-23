UrduPoint.com
GCUF Announces Admission Schedule For Associate Degree Exams

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 05:10 PM

GCUF announces admission schedule for Associate Degree exams

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) on Wednesday announced admission forms submission schedule for second annual examinations of Associate Degree in Arts, Science and Commerce (part wise & combine) 2020 for private and affiliated college students.

According to a schedule, candidates can submit their admission forms with single fee from January 11 to 22 while the same would be received with double fee from January 25 to 27 andwith triple fee from January 28 and 29, 2021.

More information would be available at university website www.gcuf.edu.pk or from office of Controller Examinations GCUF, he added.

