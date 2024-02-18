GCUF announces admission schedule for private candidates in Associate Degrees

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) Government College University, Faisalabad (GCUF) has announced the admission

schedule for private candidates in Associate Degree of Arts, Science and Commerce

first annual examination 2024.

According to the controller examination, admission forms with a single fee will be

accepted from February 26 to March 26. The forms with double fee will be received

till April 05 and with triple fee till April 12.

He said that further information in this regard was available at the university website

or office of the controller examinations.