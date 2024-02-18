Open Menu

GCUF Announces Admission Schedule For Private Candidates In Associate Degrees

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 18, 2024 | 12:50 PM

GCUF announces admission schedule for private candidates in Associate Degrees

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) Government College University, Faisalabad (GCUF) has announced the admission

schedule for private candidates in Associate Degree of Arts, Science and Commerce

first annual examination 2024.

According to the controller examination, admission forms with a single fee will be

accepted from February 26 to March 26. The forms with double fee will be received

till April 05 and with triple fee till April 12.

He said that further information in this regard was available at the university website

or office of the controller examinations.

Related Topics

Faisalabad February March April GCUF Commerce From Government

Recent Stories

PSL 2024 Match 02 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Z ..

PSL 2024 Match 02 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who ..

22 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 February 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2024

4 hours ago
 Literary Extravaganza: A Fusion of Words, Ideas fo ..

Literary Extravaganza: A Fusion of Words, Ideas for Sustainable Future

13 hours ago
 Long winter for Morocco quake survivors

Long winter for Morocco quake survivors

13 hours ago
 Husband killed wife in Firozka

Husband killed wife in Firozka

13 hours ago
Outlaw held, 2 police officials suspended in abduc ..

Outlaw held, 2 police officials suspended in abduction case

13 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia launches AI robot to enhance pilgrim ..

Saudi Arabia launches AI robot to enhance pilgrim experience for Hajj and Umrah

13 hours ago
 PML-N, PPP committee to meet Monday for final deci ..

PML-N, PPP committee to meet Monday for final decisions

13 hours ago
 PSL-9: Karachi Kings captain keeps high hopes with ..

PSL-9: Karachi Kings captain keeps high hopes with new players

13 hours ago
 DSP Wakil Khan shot dead in Dargai

DSP Wakil Khan shot dead in Dargai

13 hours ago
 Nine terrorists killed in two separate operations ..

Nine terrorists killed in two separate operations conducted in KP

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan