GCUF Announces Admission Schedule For Private Candidates In Associate Degrees
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 18, 2024 | 12:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) Government College University, Faisalabad (GCUF) has announced the admission
schedule for private candidates in Associate Degree of Arts, Science and Commerce
first annual examination 2024.
According to the controller examination, admission forms with a single fee will be
accepted from February 26 to March 26. The forms with double fee will be received
till April 05 and with triple fee till April 12.
He said that further information in this regard was available at the university website
or office of the controller examinations.
