GCUF announces MA/MSc results

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :The Government College University Faisalabad on Friday announced the results of MA/MSc first annual examination-2022.

According to gazette notification, a total 11,570 candidates appeared in the examination out of which 6,576 passed with percentage 56.

Vice Chancellor GCUF Prof Dr Shahid Kamal and Controller Examinations Prof Dr Mazhar Hayyatannounced the results.