GCUF announces results of Associate Degree of Arts, Science & Commerce

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) has announced results of first annual examinations of Associate Degree of Arts, Science and Commerce 2020 here on Friday.

GCUF spokesman said that 22416 students participated in the exams, out of whom 13,144 were declared successful, thus showing pass percentage of 64.16%.

He said that Khadija Tahira, a student of Govt Degree College for Women Jaranwala, stood first with 639 marks in Arts Group while Taskeen Nisa and Shehar Bano of Cause Way College Hafiz Abad got second and third positions with 633 and 632 marks, respectively.

He said that Nimra Nisar and Iqra Anwar of Sperior College Mamonkanjan got first and second positions with 684 marks and 657 marks, respectively, whereas, Ayesha Sadiqa of Cause Way College Hafiz Abad was declared third with 656 marks in Science Ground.

Similarly, Saadia Riyasat of Saha College Faisalabad stood frist with 1075 marks while Ahmad Raza of CFE Institute Lahore got second position with 1037 marks and Aqsa Fatima of Saha College Faisalabad grabbedthird position with 1021 marks in Commerce Group.