FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) announced results of first annual examination 2022 and second annual examination-2021 of Associate Degrees of Arts, Science and Commerce.

According to controller Examinations Prof Dr Mazhar Hayyat, 8633 candidates out of 16,221 passed the examinations, showing 51% pass percentage.