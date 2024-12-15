GCUF approves scholarships for Palestinian students

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) The Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) has approved 10 scholarships for Palestinian students for the academic session 2025-2026 by taking a significant step towards fostering education and solidarity.

A spokesman said here on Sunday that this initiative aimed at to provide opportunities for higher education and skill development to Palestinian students.

The scholarships approved were for science and technology disciplines, he said, adding that Palestinian students would be offered short courses in engineering and allied health sciences.

In this connection, advisor media linkage COMSTECH Murtaza Noor met with the Vice Chancellor GCUF in his office.

Speaking on this occasion, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Rauf-IAzam said that this was not just a scholarship program but a gesture of solidarity with the people of Palestine as education was a powerful tool to uplift communities in distress.

GCUF Vice Chancellor said that the scholarship package included fee waivers, free hostel accommodation and monthly stipends.

The female students would receive a monthly stipend of Rs.10,000/- while male students would be granted Rs.25,000/- per month. This initiative was designed to ensure that financial barriers did not hinder deserving students from pursuing their academic goals, he added.

Coordinator General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation standing committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation (COMSTECH) Prof. Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Chaudhry thanked Vice Chancellor GCUF Dr Rauf-I-Azam for this Nobel cause.

Dr Iqbal Chaudhry said that generous support would help displaced scholars and scientists to pursue their research studies at Government College University Faisalabad.