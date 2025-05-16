GCUF Celebrates Youm-e-Tashakur
Faizan Hashmi Published May 16, 2025 | 04:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) has celebrated Youm-e-Tashakur to mark a historic victory in operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos in addition to honoring unprecedented sacrifices and valor of Pak armed forces.
GCUF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Rauf-i-Azam hoisted national flag to expression national pride and solidarity while a large number of faculty members and university students were also present on the occasion.
Speaking the flag hoisting ceremony, Dr Rauf-i-Azam underlined unwavering resolve of Pak military in defeating hostile ambitions of the enemy and safeguarding the national sovereignty which earned a widespread gratitude and reverence across the country.
He paid glowing tribute to the armed forces of Pakistan and acknowledged their courageous defense that turned the tide of adversity into a chapter of national triumph.
The students, faculty members and university administrators came together to salute the guardians of the nation amid chants of support and heartfelt appreciation.
