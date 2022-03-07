UrduPoint.com

GCUF Convocation To Be Held In Last Week Of March

Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2022 | 08:49 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) will organize its annual convocation 2022 at new campus of the university here during last week of March 2022.

A spokesman of the university said here on Monday that Governor Punjab/Chancellor GCUF would grace the occasion as Chief Guest whereas Vice Chancellor GCUF would preside over the event for which all arraignments are being finalized rapidly.

He said that during convocation, degrees and medals would be conferred to graduates passed out during sessions 2013-18, 2014-18, 2015-18, 2016-18, 2017-18, 2014-19, 2015-19, 2016-19, 2017-19, 2018-19, 2015-20, 2016-20, 2017-20, 2018-20, 2019-20 and PhD scholars of 2019, 2020 and 2021 sessions.

He further said that full dress rehearsal of the students for participation in the convocation would be held one day before the convocation and for this purpose, the intending students have been directed to get them registered for participation in convocation at the earliest up to March 20 as limited number of gowns were available which would be provided on "first come, first served" basis.

More information in this regard can be obtained through telephone numbers 041-9201037, 041-9330894 and 041-9200895, he added.

