GCUF dispatches relief items to flood-hit areas of Tounsa Sharif

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :The Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) sent another consignment of relief items to flood-hit people in Tounsa Sharif.

The relief items, including flour, winter clothes, shoes, blankets, tents, mosquito nets, utensils, drinking water, biscuits and milk.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shahid Kamal appreciated the noble cause and said ahuge amount collected by the university employees had also been deposited tothe PM flood relief account.