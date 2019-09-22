GCUF extends dates for admission

(@imziishan)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) ::Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) has extended date for admission in all undergraduate programmes up to September 23 (Monday).

A GCUF spokesman said the university had invited applications for admission in more than 50 programmes in evening and morning shifts. Now candidates could apply for admission online up to Monday, he added.