GCUF invites applications for admission in M.Phil, PhD programs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2022 ) :Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) has invited applications from eligible candidates for admission in M.Phil and PhD programmes.

According to GCUF spokesman, the university announced M.Phil morning admission in 48 disciplines and M.Phil evening admission in 23 disciplines, whereas, PhD admission was offered in 32 disciplines.

He said that eligible candidates could submit their applications for admission by September 28 while admission test would be held on October 01 at 9 a.m. in the relevant department.

The candidates who would pass admission test would be called for interview up to October 03,whereas the admission would be granted only to those who would obtain at least 60 percentmarks in the test in addition to pass the interview, he added.