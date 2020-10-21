GCUF invites applications for Ehsaas Scholarships program

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :The Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) invited applications from students for the Prime Minister Ehsaas Scholarship Programme.

A spokesman for the university said that Ehsaas scholarships worth Rs115 million would be distributed among 1,138 GCUF students, therefore, the university has invited applications from its students for Ehsaas scholarships.

The eligible students could apply for PM Ehsaas scholarship up to October 30 and moreinformation in this regard could be obtained from Registrar Office, he added.