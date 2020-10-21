UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

GCUF Invites Applications For Ehsaas Scholarships Program

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 05:30 PM

GCUF invites applications for Ehsaas Scholarships program

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :The Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) invited applications from students for the Prime Minister Ehsaas Scholarship Programme.

  A spokesman for the university said that Ehsaas scholarships worth Rs115 million would be distributed among 1,138 GCUF students, therefore, the university has invited applications from its students for Ehsaas scholarships.

 The eligible students could apply for PM Ehsaas scholarship up to October 30 and moreinformation in this regard could be obtained from Registrar Office, he added.

Related Topics

Prime Minister October GCUF From Million

Recent Stories

PTA Launches Online Portal For Ip Whitelisting And ..

9 minutes ago

â€˜Conquer your demonsâ€™

14 minutes ago

Daraz launches Affiliate Program: Opening doors fo ..

15 minutes ago

NAB is preparing for cancellation Maryam Nawaz's b ..

26 minutes ago

Sheikha Fatima Virtual Humanitarian Campaign begin ..

36 minutes ago

Russell on Scotland bench for Georgia

27 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.