GCUF issues admission forms submission schedule

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :The Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) has released an admission form submission schedule for MA/MSc part I, II and composite second annual examination 2022 and Mcom supplementary 2022.

According to the schedule, the submission date with single fee is February 13, with doublefee February 24 and with triple fee is March 3.

Further information is available at website www.gcuf.edu.pk