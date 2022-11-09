UrduPoint.com

GCUF Issues Admission Schedule

Umer Jamshaid Published November 09, 2022 | 02:20 PM

GCUF issues admission schedule

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2022 ) :Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) has issued schedule for admission in BS programmes for the students of its affiliated private and government colleges.

According to the university spokesman, private colleges could send admission of their students by November 30, whereas, December 15 was the last date for admission of students of government colleges.

He said that maximum age limits was 25 years for admission in BS morning classes and 27 years for evening class. The students who had 45% or more marks were eligiblefor admission in BS programmes.

More information in this regard could be obtained from the university during office hours.

Related Topics

November December GCUF From Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan Vs New Zealand semi-final T20 World Cup: ..

Pakistan Vs New Zealand semi-final T20 World Cup: Imran Khan extends good wishes ..

14 minutes ago
 Pakistan, France vows to work together to combat c ..

Pakistan, France vows to work together to combat climate change

30 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: New Zealand win toss, opt to b ..

T20 World Cup 2022: New Zealand win toss, opt to bat first against Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Pakistan urges Israel to allow UNRWA to discharge ..

Pakistan urges Israel to allow UNRWA to discharge its duties freely

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 1st Semi-Final New Zealand Vs. ..

T20 World Cup 2022 1st Semi-Final New Zealand Vs. Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Nation celebrates Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal's birt ..

Nation celebrates Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal's birthday

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.