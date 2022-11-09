GCUF issues admission schedule

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2022 ) :Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) has issued schedule for admission in BS programmes for the students of its affiliated private and government colleges.

According to the university spokesman, private colleges could send admission of their students by November 30, whereas, December 15 was the last date for admission of students of government colleges.

He said that maximum age limits was 25 years for admission in BS morning classes and 27 years for evening class. The students who had 45% or more marks were eligiblefor admission in BS programmes.

More information in this regard could be obtained from the university during office hours.