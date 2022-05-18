GCUF issues master level exam schedule for private candidates

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) on Tuesday announced admission schedule for master level part wise and combined examination-2022 for private candidates.

According to the schedule issued by the examination department, the admission forms with single fee for MA/MSc part wise and combined and M.

Ed examination will be received by May 31. The forms with double fee can be submitted till June 3and the last date for submission of forms with triple fee is June 8.

For further details, the university website www.gcuf.edu.pk can be visited.