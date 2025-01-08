GCUF Isues Admission Schedule For Associate Degree Programs
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 08, 2025 | 02:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) The Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) has released admission schedule for the first Annual Examinations of Associate Degree programs of Arts, Science and Commerce (BA/BSc and B.Com) 2025.
A spokesman for the university said here on Wednesday that the eligible candidates could submit their admission forms with single fee up to February 21, 2025 whereas the same would be received with double fee up to February 28 and with triple fee up to March 07, 2025.
All candidates who had already got them registered for associate degree programmes were eligible for submitting admission forms while more information in this regard could be obtained from university website or from the office of controller examinations, he added.
Recent Stories
Pakistan fined 25pc of match fee over slow overrate during second Test against S ..
Pakistan Business Council Dubai Hosts Reception for Newly Elected Board of Direc ..
Extension period for October, November contributions ends: GPSSA
Praise of Urvashi Rautela can cost me divorce: Balakrishna
Hazza bin Zayed visits inaugural Al Ain Dates Festival
ADNOC L&S completes acquisition of 80% stake in Navig8 worth $1.04 billion
PM Shehbaz arrives in Karachi on day-long official visit
ADNOC L&S issues Hybrid Capital Instrument to finance transformational growth
Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro organises 3 international championships in January
Wildfire in Los Angeles forces 30,000 to evacuate
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 January 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
GCUF isues admission schedule for Associate Degree programs2 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 32,800 cusecs water12 minutes ago
-
Commissioner directs to take effective measures against encroachments campaign12 minutes ago
-
Two drug-dealers held22 minutes ago
-
Anti-encroachment drive carried out in Qasimabad on second day22 minutes ago
-
Farmers advised to demolish weeds from wheat crop22 minutes ago
-
11 criminals held42 minutes ago
-
DCs directed to replace staff in arms branch annually to ensure transparency51 minutes ago
-
KP CM pays tribute to three martyred soldiers in Mohmand, Karak operations51 minutes ago
-
DC reviews 85 ongoing projects:51 minutes ago
-
Seven power pilferers booked52 minutes ago
-
Youth role is crucial in addressing challenges of climate change52 minutes ago