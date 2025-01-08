GCUF isues admission schedule for Associate Degree programs

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) The Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) has released admission schedule for the first Annual Examinations of Associate Degree programs of Arts, Science and Commerce (BA/BSc and B.Com) 2025.

A spokesman for the university said here on Wednesday that the eligible candidates could submit their admission forms with single fee up to February 21, 2025 whereas the same would be received with double fee up to February 28 and with triple fee up to March 07, 2025.

All candidates who had already got them registered for associate degree programmes were eligible for submitting admission forms while more information in this regard could be obtained from university website or from the office of controller examinations, he added.