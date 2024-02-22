GCUF marks ‘Mother Language Day’

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) The Department of Punjabi Government College University, Faisalabad held a walk to mark ‘International Day of Mother Languages’ at the university.

According to a spokesperson here on Thursday, Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasir Amin led the walk titled ‘Maan Boli Dehar’.

Principal College of Oriental Languages Dr Rabia Sarfraz, Incharge Punjab department Dr Fayaz Hussain Maghyana, head of the other departments, faculty and students were part of the walk.

VC said that the objective of celebrating mother language day at international level was to protect the basic identity of languages and promote it.