GCUF online exams system being improved

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :The online examinations system in Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) is being improved according to the futuristic needs so that problems being faced by the students in online exams could be resolved on urgent basis.

GCUF spokesman said on Wednesday that date sheet of the examinations had been arranged in the system by keeping in view the convenience of students and only four test slots were placed at intervals.

This is first time in the history of the university that students of GC University are attempting to solve the same paper at the same time in main campus, sub-campus under semester system, he said, adding that examinations were being conducted in the best way in sub-campus.

He said that students in main campus had to face some problems in online exams due to eight slots in the system. However, chairmen of various departments, principals, controllers of examinations and director of academics are providing awareness among the students about use of online exams system properly so that students could attempt online exams without any difficulty.

The university will look after needs and facilities of the students while improving online examinations system, he added.