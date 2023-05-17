UrduPoint.com

GCUF Open Admissions In Associated Degrees For Private Students

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 17, 2023 | 04:40 PM

GCUF open admissions in associated degrees for private students

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) has started admissions for the first annual examination-2023 in Associated Degrees for private students.

The admission forms will be accepted for the examination of Associated Degree of Arts, Associated Degree of Science and Associated Degree of Commerce.

According to schedule the admission forms with single fee will be accepted by June 12, with double fee by June 19 and with triple fee by June 26.

For further details, the candidates can visit to the university website www.gcuf.edu.pk

