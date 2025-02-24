GCUF organizes 5th International Students Convention & Expo

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 24, 2025 | 06:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF), in collaboration with the Inter-University Consortium for Promotion of Social Sciences Pakistan (IUCPSS), organized the 5th International Students Convention & Expo-2025.

A spokesman for GCUF said here on Monday that Muhammad Murtaza Noor, founder of the International Students Convention, played a pivotal role in conceptualizing and establishing this prestigious platform. His vision aims to foster academic collaboration, cultural exchange, and youth leadership development on a global scale, he added.

He said that the event served as a global platform to showcase Pakistan’s academic and research potential while strengthening international collaborations.

Vice Chancellor GCUF Prof. Dr. Rauf-I-Azam said that the convention plays a crucial role in nurturing youth talent, facilitating discussions on global challenges, and fostering international partnerships.

He extended a warm welcome to distinguished guests including the guest of honor, Dr. Zubair Mohammad Hamdullah Zahid, Ambassador of Palestine to Pakistan, and Prime Minister’s Coordinator Rana Ehsan Afzal Khan.

The convention witnessed participation from vice chancellors from various universities, faculty members and students from Pakistan and 20 other countries including Palestine, Turkey, Malaysia, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Kenya, Nigeria and Jordan, etc.

Dr. Zubair Mohammad Hamdullah Zahid lauded the initiative as a positive step and expressed gratitude to the people of Pakistan for their unwavering support for Palestine’s cause.

The spokesman said that the convention provided a vibrant platform for students, researchers, academicians, educators, innovators, and industry leaders to collaborate, exchange ideas, and drive positive change.

The event featured an array of activities, including student competitions, workshops, a Model United Nations on climate change, city tours, indoor sports, innovation and industrial stalls, an education expo, and entertainment programs.

With an overwhelming participation of over 10,000 students, the 5th International Students Convention & Expo 2025 proved to be an inspiring and transformative experience, he added.

