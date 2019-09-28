GCUF promotes 5 associate professors

FAISALABAD, Sept 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) :The Government College University Faisalabad on Friday promoted five associate professors as professors.

Those promoted included associate professors Dr Zahra Batool of Sociology Department; Dr Salma Sultana of Zoology Department; Dr Hadayat Rasool of Micro-biology Department, and Dr Muhammad Zahid and Dr Shazia Bukhari of Chemistry Department.

The approval for the promotions was granted in a syndicate meeting on September 24. Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Shahid Kamal handed over the promotion letters to the professors.