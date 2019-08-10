UrduPoint.com
GCUF Reduces Prospectus Charges, Entry Test Fee

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 10th August 2019 | 12:40 AM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2019 ) ::The Government College University Faisalabad had reduced prospectus charges for admission in different programs and entry test fee to facilitate the students of low income group.

This decision was taken in a meeting of admission committee held with Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Shahid Kamal in the chair here Friday.

Under the decision, the prospectus charges for all programmes including BA/BSc and MA/MSc have been curtailed to Rs 700 from Rs 1400.

Likewise, the entry test fee for M.Phil and Ph.D will be Rs 1200. It includes 500 entry test fee and 700 prospectus charges.

