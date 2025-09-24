GCUF Researchers Ranked Among World’s Top Two Percent Scientists
Umer Jamshaid Published September 24, 2025 | 06:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) has marked a significant milestone as 54 of its faculty members have been ranked among the world’s top two percent scientists.
The global list was issued by Stanford University in collaboration with Elsevier.
According to the university administration on Wednesday, this recognition highlights the global impact of the institution’s research and the academic contributions of its faculty in diverse fields of knowledge.
Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Rauf-i-Azam congratulated the researchers on the achievement, stating that the recognition reflects the commitment, dedication and excellence of GCUF’s faculty members, said a press release here.
“Our scholars are not only contributing to the advancement of knowledge but also uplifting the name of Pakistan in the international academic community,” he remarked.
The Vice Chancellor further said that the university was committed to strengthening a research culture, encouraging innovation and preparing the next generation of scholars to meet global challenges.
This is the first time such a large number of researchers from GCUF have been included in the prestigious international ranking, which is regarded as one of the most credible references for evaluating research performance worldwide.
Recent Stories
Ajman CP reviews service quality report at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City in Ajman
Yas Island Abu Dhabi, Zayed International Airport surprise Saudi visitors with u ..
Shaheen Afridi confident of Pakistan’s victory in Asia Cup final
Humaid bin Rashid reviews results of Household Income & Expenditure Survey in Aj ..
Gold prices steady at Rs 398,800 per tola in Pakistan
PM Shehbaz urges IMF to consider flood impact in review
Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed attends 2nd Social Care Forum
Al Ain Farms Group, Food Tech Valley to launch 260,000 sq.ft. logistics hub to a ..
Putting state before the politics is the need of the hour. Khawaja Rameez Hassan
Sharjah Ruler receives Minister of Energy and Infrastructure
UAE’s firm GSU acquires 51% of Uzbekistan solar developer Yashil Energiya
FIFA to hold historic women’s friendly series in UAE
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Motorcyclist killed in Khanewal accident6 minutes ago
-
Supportive devices distributed among special persons7 minutes ago
-
SC declares contempt proceedings against former Deputy Registrar7 minutes ago
-
Navy Chief reaffirms commitment to maritime security on World Maritime Day7 minutes ago
-
GCUF researchers ranked among world’s top two percent scientists7 minutes ago
-
Distribution of free electric scooters starts for position holders7 minutes ago
-
AIOU hosts national conference on Prophetic ethics and medical practices7 minutes ago
-
SSP Shoaib directs strict action, orders enhanced patrolling7 minutes ago
-
Funeral prayer of constable Ashraf offered16 minutes ago
-
Commissioner orders strict monitoring of wheat, flour supply across Rawalpindi Division17 minutes ago
-
Hanif vows effective execution of Punjab’s flagship cleanliness drive17 minutes ago
-
British Council partners PMAS to empowering youth17 minutes ago