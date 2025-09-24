Open Menu

GCUF Researchers Ranked Among World’s Top Two Percent Scientists

Umer Jamshaid Published September 24, 2025 | 06:50 PM

GCUF researchers ranked among world’s top two percent scientists

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) has marked a significant milestone as 54 of its faculty members have been ranked among the world’s top two percent scientists.

The global list was issued by Stanford University in collaboration with Elsevier.

According to the university administration on Wednesday, this recognition highlights the global impact of the institution’s research and the academic contributions of its faculty in diverse fields of knowledge.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Rauf-i-Azam congratulated the researchers on the achievement, stating that the recognition reflects the commitment, dedication and excellence of GCUF’s faculty members, said a press release here.

“Our scholars are not only contributing to the advancement of knowledge but also uplifting the name of Pakistan in the international academic community,” he remarked.

The Vice Chancellor further said that the university was committed to strengthening a research culture, encouraging innovation and preparing the next generation of scholars to meet global challenges.

This is the first time such a large number of researchers from GCUF have been included in the prestigious international ranking, which is regarded as one of the most credible references for evaluating research performance worldwide.

Recent Stories

Ajman CP reviews service quality report at Sheikh ..

Ajman CP reviews service quality report at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City in Ajman

27 minutes ago
 Yas Island Abu Dhabi, Zayed International Airport ..

Yas Island Abu Dhabi, Zayed International Airport surprise Saudi visitors with u ..

42 minutes ago
 Shaheen Afridi confident of Pakistan’s victory i ..

Shaheen Afridi confident of Pakistan’s victory in Asia Cup final

56 minutes ago
 Humaid bin Rashid reviews results of Household Inc ..

Humaid bin Rashid reviews results of Household Income & Expenditure Survey in Aj ..

57 minutes ago
 Gold prices steady at Rs 398,800 per tola in Pakis ..

Gold prices steady at Rs 398,800 per tola in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 PM Shehbaz urges IMF to consider flood impact in r ..

PM Shehbaz urges IMF to consider flood impact in review

1 hour ago
Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed attends 2nd Socia ..

Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed attends 2nd Social Care Forum

1 hour ago
 Al Ain Farms Group, Food Tech Valley to launch 260 ..

Al Ain Farms Group, Food Tech Valley to launch 260,000 sq.ft. logistics hub to a ..

1 hour ago
 Putting state before the politics is the need of t ..

Putting state before the politics is the need of the hour. Khawaja Rameez Hassan

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives Minister of Energy and Infr ..

Sharjah Ruler receives Minister of Energy and Infrastructure

2 hours ago
 UAE’s firm GSU acquires 51% of Uzbekistan solar ..

UAE’s firm GSU acquires 51% of Uzbekistan solar developer Yashil Energiya

2 hours ago
 FIFA to hold historic women’s friendly series in ..

FIFA to hold historic women’s friendly series in UAE

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan