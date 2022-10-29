GCUF starts receiving admission forms for annual exams

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2022 ) :Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) has started receiving admission forms for first annual examinations 2023 of Associate Degree in Arts, Science & Commerce.

According to the university spokesman, private candidates can submit their forms with single fee of Rs 2000 up to November 17 and double fee of Rs 4000 by November 24 and triple fee of Rs 6000 by November 29, 2022.

More information in this regard can be obtained from university websiteor from Examination Department GCUF, he added.