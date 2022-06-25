UrduPoint.com

GCUF Starts Registration For 2nd Annual Exams 2022

Published June 25, 2022

GCUF starts registration for 2nd annual exams 2022

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2022 ) :The Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) has started registration for the second annual examination 2022 for private candidates of Associate Degree of Arts and Science.

According to the schedule, issued by the examination department, the last date for submission of admission forms with single fee Rs 2,000 is July 7, with double fee Rs 4,000 July 28, while forms with triple fee Rs 6,000 will be accepted by August 3.

