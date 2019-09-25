UrduPoint.com
GCUF Syndicate Committee For Regularization Of University Employees

Wed 25th September 2019 | 02:40 AM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) ::The GCUF Syndicate committee Tuesday recommended for the regularization of university employees who had completed almost four years.

This was decided during 55th Syndicate Meeting held with GCUF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shahid Kamal in the chair here at Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF).

The syndicate also formed a committee for rectification in the promotion procedure of the teachers of the GCUF in addition to redressing the issues of university faculty who is working on Tenure Track System.

The meeting also heard plagiarism cases of former DLE Director Naeem Mohsin and former Dean Dr Humayoun Abbas and decided to refer them to their appropriate forums for further decision.

The meeting also decided financial and academic audit of sub campuses Sahiwal and Layyah and approved affiliation of various colleges which were visited by affiliation committee.

MPAs Shakeel Shahid, Waris Aziz, Firdous Ray, representative of Higher education Commission (HEC), chairperson of board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad, deans, directors and registrar of the university were also present in the meeting.

