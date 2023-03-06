GCUF to hold International Symposium on March 10

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) would organize an international symposium on "Antimicrobial Resistance Crisis in COVID-19 Landscape" here on March 10.

GCUF spokesman said here on Monday that Institute of Microbiology would sponsor the symposium.

Resource persons were invited from various national and international universities for delivering keynote lectures besides presenting their research work and sharing expertise, he added.