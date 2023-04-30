(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :The Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) would organise an international seminar on "Bio-based Materials from Renewable Resources" here on May 2, 2023.

A spokesman said here on Sunday that the seminar would be held at Lyallpur Hall of New Campus and in this connection, a committee had also been constituted to organise the seminar in a most befitting manner.

Dr Amanullah from the University of Alberta, Canada, was invited as plenary speaker to deliver keynote lecture at the seminar in which experts would also present their research papers and share their expertise on bio-based materials, he added.