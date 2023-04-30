UrduPoint.com

GCUF To Hold Int'l Senior On Bio-based Materials On May 2

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 30, 2023 | 02:20 PM

GCUF to hold Int'l senior on Bio-based materials on May 2

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :The Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) would organise an international seminar on "Bio-based Materials from Renewable Resources" here on May 2, 2023.

A spokesman said here on Sunday that the seminar would be held at Lyallpur Hall of New Campus and in this connection, a committee had also been constituted to organise the seminar in a most befitting manner.

Dr Amanullah from the University of Alberta, Canada, was invited as plenary speaker to deliver keynote lecture at the seminar in which experts would also present their research papers and share their expertise on bio-based materials, he added.

Related Topics

Canada May Sunday GCUF From Share

Recent Stories

Baku confirmed as host city for 2023 FIA Annual Ge ..

Baku confirmed as host city for 2023 FIA Annual General Assembly

42 minutes ago
 EU&#039;s employment rate peaks at 75% in 2022

EU&#039;s employment rate peaks at 75% in 2022

3 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed inaugurates Nations&#039; Culture ..

Sultan bin Ahmed inaugurates Nations&#039; Cultures Forum at UoS

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th April 2023

5 hours ago
 Crown Prince of Fujairah, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar emp ..

Crown Prince of Fujairah, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar emphasise on promoting tolerance, ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.