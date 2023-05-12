UrduPoint.com

GCUF To Hold Workshop On Tuesday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 12, 2023 | 08:19 PM

GCUF to hold workshop on Tuesday

The Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) would organise one-day workshop on "Emerging Technologies in Bioinformatics: Challenges and Opportunities for Life Sciences" here on Tuesday, May 16, 2023

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ):The Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) would organise one-day workshop on "Emerging Technologies in Bioinformatics: Challenges and Opportunities for Life Sciences" here on Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

A GCUF spokesman said here on Friday that Department of Bioinformatics & Biotechnology would sponsor the workshop in which resources persons including Prof Sir Tom Leon Blundell Emeritus Professor University of Cambridge UK, Dr Abdulilah ECE Associate Professor Biruni University Turkey, Dr Zaigham Shahzad Associate Professor Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) Lahore, Dr Muhammad Amjad Nawaz Senior Researcher National Research Tomsk State University Russia and Dr Rana Muhammad Atif Associate Professor USPCAS-AFS University of Agriculture Faisalabad would deliver keynote lectures.

He said that registration for students to participate in this workshop would be Rs.1000 per head whereas the faculty members would be charged Rs.1500 per head a registration fee for this workshop.

He said that last date for workshop registration was fixed as May 13, 2023 (Saturday) while more information in this regard could be obtained from workshop secretary Dr Farrukh Azeem Associate Professor Department of Bioinformatics & Biotechnology GCUF through his mobile phone number 0333-7704350, he added.

Related Topics

Lahore Russia Mobile Turkey Leon Tomsk Cambridge United Kingdom Lahore University Of Management Sciences May GCUF From University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

Armenian Foreign Ministry Says EU Observers at Bor ..

Armenian Foreign Ministry Says EU Observers at Border Carrying Out Their Functio ..

41 seconds ago
 7-day anti-polio campaign in 12 districts from May ..

7-day anti-polio campaign in 12 districts from May 15

13 minutes ago
 Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh

Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh

13 minutes ago
 ATC sends 12 PTI workers to jail for identificatio ..

ATC sends 12 PTI workers to jail for identification parade

13 minutes ago
 IESCO notifies power suspension programme

IESCO notifies power suspension programme

13 minutes ago
 NBCUniversal Announces Departure of Ad Chief, Rumo ..

NBCUniversal Announces Departure of Ad Chief, Rumored to Become Twitter's CEO

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.