GCUF to hold workshop on Tuesday

The Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) would organise one-day workshop on "Emerging Technologies in Bioinformatics: Challenges and Opportunities for Life Sciences" here on Tuesday, May 16, 2023

A GCUF spokesman said here on Friday that Department of Bioinformatics & Biotechnology would sponsor the workshop in which resources persons including Prof Sir Tom Leon Blundell Emeritus Professor University of Cambridge UK, Dr Abdulilah ECE Associate Professor Biruni University Turkey, Dr Zaigham Shahzad Associate Professor Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) Lahore, Dr Muhammad Amjad Nawaz Senior Researcher National Research Tomsk State University Russia and Dr Rana Muhammad Atif Associate Professor USPCAS-AFS University of Agriculture Faisalabad would deliver keynote lectures.

He said that registration for students to participate in this workshop would be Rs.1000 per head whereas the faculty members would be charged Rs.1500 per head a registration fee for this workshop.

He said that last date for workshop registration was fixed as May 13, 2023 (Saturday) while more information in this regard could be obtained from workshop secretary Dr Farrukh Azeem Associate Professor Department of Bioinformatics & Biotechnology GCUF through his mobile phone number 0333-7704350, he added.