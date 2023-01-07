GCUF to organize Pakistan Young Physiologists Symposium on 12th

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2023 ) :The Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) will organize a two-day Pakistan Young Physiologists Symposium here on January 12.

A spokesman for the university said on Saturday that the department of Physiology in collaboration with the Physiological Society UK would sponsor the event.

The resources persons and physiology experts across the country were invitedand they would present their research papers on the topic of "The dynamics of metabolicdisorders: era of alternative & complementary medicine", he added.