GCUF to organize Research Colloquium on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2019 ) ::Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) will organize Research Colloquium here on Monday (July 08).

A spokesman of the university said here on Sunday that Department of Information Technology would sponsor the event which would be held at Seminar Hall of Zakir Block.

All necessary arrangements have been completed to arrange the colloquium in a most befitting manner.