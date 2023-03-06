GCUF to organize seminar on HIV/AIDS on Wednesday

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) in collaboration with Punjab AIDS Control Program (PACP) would arrange a one-day seminar on "Awareness and Prevention of HIV/AIDS" here on Wednesday, March 08, 2023.

University spokesman said here on Monday that all necessary arrangements had been finalized to hold the seminar at 10 am in STC Hall new campus GCUF.

He said that GCUF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shahid Kamal would be chief guest while Dr Muhammad Farooq Ahmad Project Director Punjab AIDS Control Programme would attend it as special guest.

A free medical camp would also be held during the seminar to provide screening services for Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C, HIV/AIDS and Syphilis, he added.

The GCUF will also organize its 20th Annual Athletics Meet and March Part here on March 13, 2023.

The opening ceremony of the meet would be held at 10 am in Athletics Ground new Campus GCUF and all departments of main and new campus would participate in it.

The closing ceremony would be held at 10 am in the same venue on March 14, in which, prizes andtrophies would also be distributed among position holders of various competitions, he added.