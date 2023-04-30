GCUF to start MA/MSc & MCom exams from May 16

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :The Second Annual Examinations of MA/MSc 2022 and MCom Supplementary 2022 would commence under the aegis of the Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) from May 16, 2023.

A spokesman for the university said here on Sunday that roll number slips of all students had been uploaded on the university portal from where they could download it.

Students could contact the Conduct Branch Controller Office GCUF till May 5, 2023 if they find any wrong information in their roll number slips, he added.