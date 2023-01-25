UrduPoint.com

GCU's Academic Council Approves New Departments, Programmes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :The 28th academic council of the Government College University Lahore has approved different new departments and academic programmes aimed at strengthening the academic offerings and research capabilities.

Among the key decisions made at the meeting here on Wednesday, chaired by Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi and attended by a number of eminent academicians and subject experts, was the establishment of the Arshad Sharif Memorial Institute of Media and Communication Studies.

The academic council also recommended the establishment of a state-of-the-art Department of Agriculture on the university's New Campus.

The vice chancellor also announced that the university had received a five million Euro project from the German government and will be initiating a new programme in biomaterial engineering and a center of excellence.

Additionally, the university will also be starting evening classes for intermediate students with 600 admissions offered from the next year.

The council also approved the new PhD policy of the Higher education Commission, whichallows students to enroll in a PhD programme after completing a BS degree.

