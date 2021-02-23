UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

GCUTA Demands Increase In Salaries, Benefits Of GC University Teachers

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 05:40 PM

GCUTA demands increase in salaries, benefits of GC university teachers

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :The organizing committee of Government College University Teachers Association (GCUTA) has hailed decision for upgrading college into University and expressed hope that this step would provide immense opportunities for students of the city to get higher education.

In a statement, Prof. Taique Jalbani, Prof. Altaf Samair, Prof. Barkat Leghari and others said GC university had came into existence three years ago but teachers and employees who had opted for university staff were still waiting for the decision to get salaries and perks as admissible under university Act.

The GC university Teachers Association demanded for fixation of lien for university teachers so that they could get salaries and other benefits as admissible under universities rules.

They called upon Chief Minister Sindh to appoint a full time and professional vice chancellor for GC University so that it could flourish more efficiently.

The Government College University should be provided required infrastructure and budget like other varsities, they said and hoped that teachers union would play its role in creating better atmosphere in the varsity so that students could get better education.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister Education Budget Government

Recent Stories

LDA commits sheer violation of COVID-19 protocols

14 minutes ago

Unseeded Rogers stuns third seed Konta in Adelaide ..

18 minutes ago

UN World Food Programme warns could suspend work i ..

19 minutes ago

India using rape as military tactic to punish Kash ..

19 minutes ago

India's Serum Institute despatches first Covax vac ..

19 minutes ago

9 suspects female suicide bombers arrested in sout ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.