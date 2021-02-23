GCUTA demands increase in salaries, benefits of GC university teachers

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :The organizing committee of Government College University Teachers Association (GCUTA) has hailed decision for upgrading college into University and expressed hope that this step would provide immense opportunities for students of the city to get higher education.

In a statement, Prof. Taique Jalbani, Prof. Altaf Samair, Prof. Barkat Leghari and others said GC university had came into existence three years ago but teachers and employees who had opted for university staff were still waiting for the decision to get salaries and perks as admissible under university Act.

The GC university Teachers Association demanded for fixation of lien for university teachers so that they could get salaries and other benefits as admissible under universities rules.

They called upon Chief Minister Sindh to appoint a full time and professional vice chancellor for GC University so that it could flourish more efficiently.

The Government College University should be provided required infrastructure and budget like other varsities, they said and hoped that teachers union would play its role in creating better atmosphere in the varsity so that students could get better education.