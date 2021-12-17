UrduPoint.com

GCWU 15th Syndicate Meeting Held

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 08:06 PM

GCWU 15th syndicate meeting held

The 15th syndicate meeting of the Government College Women University (GCWU) Faisalabad was held here on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :The 15th syndicate meeting of the Government College Women University (GCWU) Faisalabad was held here on Friday.

Provincial Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayon presided over the meeting, while Prof Dr Muhammad Tufail, Vice Chancellor Ghazi University, Dera Ghazi Khan, Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha, Vice Chancellor Education University Lahore, Dr tayyba Shaheen, Chairperson board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Faisalabad, MPA Firdous Rai, Sara Hayyat and Qurat-ul-Ain from the HEC participated in the meeting.

Vice-Chancellor GCWU Prof Dr Rubina Farooq briefed the participants about the university's annual report (2020-21), research activities, quality education, social services, E-Rozgar center, etc.

The minister paid tribute to the Vice Chancellor on the university's performance and appreciated the efforts for development of the university, constitution of basic structure, faculty and administration.

The minister stresses on vocational education for grooming the students' abilities through modern education.

He said that women were performing shoulder to shoulder with men in all fields including education and socio-economic development in the country.

He said that GCWU was the first university which grooming the abilities of female students to prepare them for playing a positive role in every field of life.

The syndicate meeting also approved the agenda after thoroughly reviewing it.

Related Topics

Lahore Faisalabad Education Dera Ghazi Khan Ghazi BISE Women HEC All From Government

Recent Stories

Emirates Environmental Group completes last leg of ..

Emirates Environmental Group completes last leg of &#039;Clean Up UAE&#039; in R ..

8 minutes ago
 White House warns Russia 'no talks on European sec ..

White House warns Russia 'no talks on European security' without allies

2 minutes ago
 India, US Announce New Innovations Program to Tack ..

India, US Announce New Innovations Program to Tackle Climate, Clean Energy Chall ..

2 minutes ago
 Dubai Harbour celebrates successful start to inaug ..

Dubai Harbour celebrates successful start to inaugural cruise season as it welco ..

2 hours ago
 53 smoke-emitting vehicles fined

53 smoke-emitting vehicles fined

2 minutes ago
 Polish Army Searching for Missing Soldier, Not Con ..

Polish Army Searching for Missing Soldier, Not Confirming His Escape to Belarus

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.