GCWU 15th syndicate meeting held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :The 15th syndicate meeting of the Government College Women University (GCWU) Faisalabad was held here on Friday.

Provincial Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayon presided over the meeting, while Prof Dr Muhammad Tufail, Vice Chancellor Ghazi University, Dera Ghazi Khan, Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha, Vice Chancellor Education University Lahore, Dr tayyba Shaheen, Chairperson board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Faisalabad, MPA Firdous Rai, Sara Hayyat and Qurat-ul-Ain from the HEC participated in the meeting.

Vice-Chancellor GCWU Prof Dr Rubina Farooq briefed the participants about the university's annual report (2020-21), research activities, quality education, social services, E-Rozgar center, etc.

The minister paid tribute to the Vice Chancellor on the university's performance and appreciated the efforts for development of the university, constitution of basic structure, faculty and administration.

The minister stresses on vocational education for grooming the students' abilities through modern education.

He said that women were performing shoulder to shoulder with men in all fields including education and socio-economic development in the country.

He said that GCWU was the first university which grooming the abilities of female students to prepare them for playing a positive role in every field of life.

The syndicate meeting also approved the agenda after thoroughly reviewing it.