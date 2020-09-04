GCWU achieves 6th position among universities in country

The Government College Women University Faisalabad achieved the first milestone of getting the 6th position among all universities in the country

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :The Government College Women University Faisalabad achieved the first milestone of getting the 6th position among all universities in the country.

At the same time, it is listed among the top 801-1000 universities of the world according to the ranking of The Times Higher education University Rankings 2021.

The ranking is based on 13 carefully calibrated performance indicators prepared by The Times Higher Education University Rankings 2021.

The institution's performance is assessed across four areas; teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook.

On this occasion, Prof Dr Robina Farooq, the Vice Chancellor GCWUF, congratulatedthe faculty and administrative staff for putting their best efforts to achieve the desired goal.