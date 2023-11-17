Open Menu

GCWU Delegation Visits Parliament House

Umer Jamshaid Published November 17, 2023 | 03:30 PM

GCWU delegation visits Parliament House

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) A delegation comprising 83 members, accompanied by faculty members from the Government College Women University (GCWU) Faisalabad, visited the Parliament House on Friday.

The delegation also toured the Senate Museum, where they were shown a documentary showcasing the historical significance of the Upper House.

During the visit, Senate authorities provided the delegation with detailed briefings on the functioning, legislative processes, functions, and proceedings of the Senate.

The delegation expressed keen interest in the statues of distinguished political figures and historical images displayed in the Senate Museum.

The visit aimed to familiarize the members of the Women's University delegation with the workings of the Upper House, including its procedures, legislation, functions, and the conduct of Senate sessions.

The interaction with Senate authorities offered valuable insights into the parliamentary processes, enriching the educational experience for the delegation from Government College Women's University.

This visit reflects the commitment of educational institutions to broaden the horizons of students by providing them with firsthand exposure to the country's legislative processes and historical heritage.

Related Topics

Senate Faisalabad Parliament Visit Women From Government

Recent Stories

UHS College of Pharmacy approved

UHS College of Pharmacy approved

32 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia secures 4-0 victory over Pakistan in ..

Saudi Arabia secures 4-0 victory over Pakistan in World Cup qualifiers

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Defence challenges SC decision against ..

Ministry of Defence challenges SC decision against civilians’trial in military ..

2 hours ago
 Dr Faisal invites D-8 countries to avail opportuni ..

Dr Faisal invites D-8 countries to avail opportunities in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Govt to increase electricity, gas prices next year ..

Govt to increase electricity, gas prices next year in Jan: Shamshad Akhtar

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 November 2023

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2023

7 hours ago
 Envoy invites businesses from D-8 countries to ava ..

Envoy invites businesses from D-8 countries to avail Pakistan's trade opportunit ..

16 hours ago
 Intolerance, unacceptance of diversity can be coun ..

Intolerance, unacceptance of diversity can be countered through unbiased policie ..

16 hours ago
 GCU to conduct pre entry test in two phases

GCU to conduct pre entry test in two phases

16 hours ago
 Man found dead in Faisalabad

Man found dead in Faisalabad

16 hours ago
 Sister killed over domestic dispute

Sister killed over domestic dispute

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan