GCWU delegation visits Parliament House

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) A delegation comprising 83 members, accompanied by faculty members from the Government College Women University (GCWU) Faisalabad, visited the Parliament House on Friday.

The delegation also toured the Senate Museum, where they were shown a documentary showcasing the historical significance of the Upper House.

During the visit, Senate authorities provided the delegation with detailed briefings on the functioning, legislative processes, functions, and proceedings of the Senate.

The delegation expressed keen interest in the statues of distinguished political figures and historical images displayed in the Senate Museum.

The visit aimed to familiarize the members of the Women's University delegation with the workings of the Upper House, including its procedures, legislation, functions, and the conduct of Senate sessions.

The interaction with Senate authorities offered valuable insights into the parliamentary processes, enriching the educational experience for the delegation from Government College Women's University.

This visit reflects the commitment of educational institutions to broaden the horizons of students by providing them with firsthand exposure to the country's legislative processes and historical heritage.