Open Menu

GCWU Inaugurates Two-day Book Fair And Literary Festival

Umer Jamshaid Published April 15, 2025 | 01:30 PM

GCWU inaugurates two-day book fair and literary festival

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) A two-day book fair and literary festival was officially inaugurated at Government College Women’s University (GCWU),here on Tuesday.

Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Chaudhary Faisal Ikram,President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Ikram-ul-Haq and Vice Chancellor(VC) Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) Prof. Dr. Shazia Bashir jointly inaugurated the book fair.

Around 20 booksellers have set up stalls in this two-day book fair on April,15 and 16,2025 (Tuesday-Wednesday) .

In this GCWUS book fair,a special discount of at least 30 to 50 percent was also being given on the purchase of books.

Entry was free of cost for students,women and families.

VC(GCWUS) Prof. Dr. Shazia Bashir also visited the stalls of the book fair along with the distinguished guests and also gave a briefing about the books available here.

The students of the university expressed deep interest in this book fair and showed deep interest in it.

Regarding this book fair,the students said that this was a very good step by the university administration,due to which we have all kinds of curricular and extracurricular books available at our doorstep and at a very low price,for which we are grateful to the university administration.

Recent Stories

National Olympic Committee participates in 2nd OCA ..

National Olympic Committee participates in 2nd OCA Gender Equity Seminar in Brun ..

35 minutes ago
 UN expresses deep concern over Israeli strike on G ..

UN expresses deep concern over Israeli strike on Gaza hospital

50 minutes ago
 March 2025 warmest on record in Europe

March 2025 warmest on record in Europe

50 minutes ago
 AD Ports Group's Noatum Logistics acquires 152 new ..

AD Ports Group's Noatum Logistics acquires 152 new long-haul trucks

50 minutes ago
 UAE Cybersecurity Council participates in ‘Googl ..

UAE Cybersecurity Council participates in ‘Google Cloud Next 2025’ summit in ..

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders offer condolences to Malaysian King ov ..

UAE leaders offer condolences to Malaysian King over passing of former PM

1 hour ago
Stay Ahead with the All-New vivo V50 Lite 5G: Now ..

Stay Ahead with the All-New vivo V50 Lite 5G: Now Available in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Meta to use public EU user content to train AI mod ..

Meta to use public EU user content to train AI models

4 hours ago
 5.2-magnitude earthquake hits California

5.2-magnitude earthquake hits California

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 April 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 April 2025

5 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets with Director of Government A ..

Saif bin Zayed meets with Director of Government Agency at Cabinet of Ministers ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan