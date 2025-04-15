GCWU inaugurates two-day book fair and literary festival

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) A two-day book fair and literary festival was officially inaugurated at Government College Women’s University (GCWU),here on Tuesday.

Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Chaudhary Faisal Ikram,President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Ikram-ul-Haq and Vice Chancellor(VC) Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) Prof. Dr. Shazia Bashir jointly inaugurated the book fair.

Around 20 booksellers have set up stalls in this two-day book fair on April,15 and 16,2025 (Tuesday-Wednesday) .

In this GCWUS book fair,a special discount of at least 30 to 50 percent was also being given on the purchase of books.

Entry was free of cost for students,women and families.

VC(GCWUS) Prof. Dr. Shazia Bashir also visited the stalls of the book fair along with the distinguished guests and also gave a briefing about the books available here.

The students of the university expressed deep interest in this book fair and showed deep interest in it.

Regarding this book fair,the students said that this was a very good step by the university administration,due to which we have all kinds of curricular and extracurricular books available at our doorstep and at a very low price,for which we are grateful to the university administration.