GCWU launched 'English Works program'

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) in collaboration with the American Consulate started a six-month 'English Works Program' so that students would able to get command in English language skills.

Vice Chancellor (VC) GCWUS Prof. Dr. Rukhsana Kausar graced the ceremony as Chief Guest.

While addressing, she said that under the program students will be provided free of charge books and stationery.

She She expressed gratitude to the US State Department, RELO Pakistan and US Consulate Lahore for offering this wonderful platform to the youth of Sialkot.

Coordinator and Head of the English Department, Dr. Muhammad Shahbaz highlighted the importance of this program and its benefits.

Later, Academic Coordinator Ahmed Mujtaba Ali shared the road map of the program followed by group photos and refreshments with the students.