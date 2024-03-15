GCWU Sialkot Inaugurates TEDx Talk Event
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 15, 2024 | 03:10 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) The Department of Economics at Government College for Women University (GCWU) Sialkot inaugurated the TEDx Talk Event on Friday.
Dean/Head of Economics Department Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ilyas and Vice Chancellor GCWU Prof. Dr.
Zarrin Fatima Rizvi inaugurated the event.
According to the GCWU spokesperson, a team comprising innovative speakers held thought-provoking discussions on economic empowerment and offered groundbreaking insight into global challenges.
Their presentations captivated audience and sparked meaningful conversations, leaving a lasting impact.
