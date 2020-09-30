GCWU starts construction of its new campus

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :The GC Women University Faisalabad has started construction of its new campus in Khurarianwala near Chak No106-RB which would be completed within three years.

Director Planning & Development GCWU Saeeda Asim told APP on Wednesday that the new campus would be constructed over 396 acres of land where an academic, an admin blocks and two girls' hostels would be built.

She said that science departments of the university would be shifted in its new campus after construction of science laboratories.

The GCWU was constructing a boundary wall of its new campus with its own resourceswhile tree plantation had also been started in new campus under Clean & Greenprogramme, she added.