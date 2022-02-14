UrduPoint.com

GCWUF Admission To MA/MSc Programmes Open Till Feb 21

The Government College for Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) has invited applications for admission to the MA/MSc programme 2022-2024

A spokesperson for the university said on Monday that admission could be sought to Applied Psychology, Arabic, Botany, Chemistry, Commerce, Computer Science, Economics, education, English, Information Technology, Islamic Studies, Mathematics, Physics, Public Relations, Sociology, urdu and Biology.

The eligible candidates should submit their admission forms till Feb 21, 2022 and more information in this regard could be obtained from the Admissions Department GCWUF during office timing, the spokesperson added.

