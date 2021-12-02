GCWUF awards first nine PhD degrees

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Government College for Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) awarded PhD degrees to first nine scholars of the institute here.

According to the controller examination GCWUF Dr Rizwana Tanveer on Wednesday,out of nine scholars, eight were from the department of urdu and one from department of Botany.

She said that the university expedited the evaluation process of PhD dissertations and will produce a number of PhDs in upcoming days.

Among the scholars include-- Dr. Romana Ijaz, Dr. Shazia Andleeb, Dr. Syeda Sumaira Shah, Dr. Kanwal Hameed, Dr. Safina Begum, Dr. Shakil Jabeen, Dr. Bushra Ilm Din,Dr. Asma Latif.