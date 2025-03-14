GCWUF celebrates ‘International Mathematics Pi Day’

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) The Department of Mathematics at Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) celebrated ‘International Mathematics Pi Day’ with a dynamic fusion of academic and creative activities here on Friday.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Kanwal Ameen inaugurated the event by leading the Pi Walk, visiting all stalls, and addressing the audience at the ‘International Pi Day’ seminar.

She highlighted mathematics as a captivating discipline and praised the department’s efforts in making learning an engaging experience.

Prof. Dr. Saima Akram, Chairperson of the Department of Mathematics, presented a handcrafted dupatta adorned with mathematical symbols to the Vice Chancellor in recognition of her unwavering support.

Distinguished guests, including Dr. Mohsin Raza and Dr. Imran Chaudhry from GCUF and two international mathematics experts, enriched the event with insightful lectures on modern mathematical trends, expanding students' research horizons.

Interactive stalls showcased students’ creativity, including mathematical models, jewelry, and henna designs inspired by mathematical patterns.

A dramatic presentation brought to life legendary mathematicians like Archimedes and Euclid.

The VC visited the stalls, encouraged students, and distributed souvenirs, certificates, and prizes by marking the event’s successful conclusion.