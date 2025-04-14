Open Menu

GCWUF Celebrates Punjab Culture Day

Faizan Hashmi Published April 14, 2025 | 06:30 PM

GCWUF celebrates Punjab Culture Day

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) celebrated Punjab Culture Day by organizing a vibrant Punjabi Mushaira.

Renowned poets from all over the country including Khalid Masood, Zahid Fakhri and Dr. Tahir Shaheer participated in the poetic sitting and captivated the audience.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor GCWUF Prof. Dr. Kanwal Ameen said that Punjab’s culture is rooted in love, tolerance and vibrant traditions. The events like Mushaira are a powerful medium to connect the young generation with their cultural roots; she said adding that we must take pride in our language, heritage and values.

She said that the university is committed to promoting literature as an essential part of identity and cultural awareness.

The event was also enthusiastically celebrated as part of Punjab Culture Day. The university was adorned in traditional Punjabi colors, while faculty and students donned regional attire, adding to the cultural spirit of the day.

Various stalls showcasing traditional cuisine, handicrafts and other cultural artifacts were set up to present a lively glimpse into the heart of Punjabi tradition.

The GCWUF Vice Chancellor also appreciated the strenuous efforts of the organizing team, faculty members and students whose dedication and creativity made the event a resounding success.

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed meets with Director of Government A ..

Saif bin Zayed meets with Director of Government Agency at Cabinet of Ministers ..

5 hours ago
 General Civil Aviation Authority announces resumpt ..

General Civil Aviation Authority announces resumption of air flights between UAE ..

5 hours ago
 UAE’s Premier Marine delivers Rawabi 73 to Valli ..

UAE’s Premier Marine delivers Rawabi 73 to Vallianz Offshore Services

6 hours ago
 Elite group of professional, amateur anglers to co ..

Elite group of professional, amateur anglers to compete in Yas Grand Kingfish Ch ..

6 hours ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minist ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Republic of North Macedo ..

7 hours ago
 Government estimate shows record decline of Japane ..

Government estimate shows record decline of Japanese nationals as of October 202 ..

7 hours ago
Zayed bin Hamad honours French rider Kevin Staut a ..

Zayed bin Hamad honours French rider Kevin Staut as winner of 14th UAE President ..

7 hours ago
 Real estate leaders discuss opportunities in shapi ..

Real estate leaders discuss opportunities in shaping future of urban infrastruct ..

7 hours ago
 UAE President and Prime Minister of North Macedoni ..

UAE President and Prime Minister of North Macedonia discuss bilateral cooperatio ..

8 hours ago
 UAE Cabinet, chaired by Mohammed bin Rashid, appro ..

UAE Cabinet, chaired by Mohammed bin Rashid, approves launch of first integrated ..

8 hours ago
 Portugese Deus brothers win FIP Silver Damac Dubai

Portugese Deus brothers win FIP Silver Damac Dubai

8 hours ago
 Dubai International Airport’s global lead reflec ..

Dubai International Airport’s global lead reflects emirate’s status: CEO of ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan