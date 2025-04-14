GCWUF Celebrates Punjab Culture Day
Faizan Hashmi Published April 14, 2025 | 06:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) celebrated Punjab Culture Day by organizing a vibrant Punjabi Mushaira.
Renowned poets from all over the country including Khalid Masood, Zahid Fakhri and Dr. Tahir Shaheer participated in the poetic sitting and captivated the audience.
Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor GCWUF Prof. Dr. Kanwal Ameen said that Punjab’s culture is rooted in love, tolerance and vibrant traditions. The events like Mushaira are a powerful medium to connect the young generation with their cultural roots; she said adding that we must take pride in our language, heritage and values.
She said that the university is committed to promoting literature as an essential part of identity and cultural awareness.
The event was also enthusiastically celebrated as part of Punjab Culture Day. The university was adorned in traditional Punjabi colors, while faculty and students donned regional attire, adding to the cultural spirit of the day.
Various stalls showcasing traditional cuisine, handicrafts and other cultural artifacts were set up to present a lively glimpse into the heart of Punjabi tradition.
The GCWUF Vice Chancellor also appreciated the strenuous efforts of the organizing team, faculty members and students whose dedication and creativity made the event a resounding success.
